56 cats rescued in Colorado hoarding case, 3 cats found dead

Dozens of cats were recently rescued in a hoarding case, according to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. Tragically, the organization is reporting three cats were found dead.

A total of 56 cats, including kittens, were taken in by the Animal Law Enforcement team. The organization did not identify the location the cats were rescued from.

"We have been working on this hoarding case for quite some time, and we finally got the owner to legally allow us to trap and take ownership of the many cats in her household," the HSPPR wrote in a Facebook post.

The original owner, who was not identified in the social media post, was charged with animal neglect.

While some of the animals are being treated for medical issues, others are available for adoption as "barn cats." Visit www.hsppr.org/adopt to view animals available for adoption.

Nearly two dozen of the animals are being cared for through the foster program. More cats are expected to be available for adoption in the future.

"We normally don't get in QUITE this many kitties at a time, but we can definitively say kitten season has began! So we are looking for loving foster care homes for nursing mama cats and their babies, older orphaned kittens, and adults cats needing a little extra TLC. If you would like to help us save more kitty lives and be a cat foster with HSPPR for either of our shelter campuses (Colorado Springs and Pueblo), please visit www.hsppr.org/springs/foster-care to fill out an application today," the shelter added on its Facebook page.