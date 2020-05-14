54-year-old Colorado woman overcomes COVID-19 after a week in the hospital

Anytime we are given a COVID-19 recovery story, we want to share it!

On Thursday, Penrose-St. Francis Health Services sent out a video of 54-year-old Annette Martinez being discharged from the hospital as staff cheered her on. The Pueblo resident made a full recovery after spending about a week in the hospital.

On Wednesday, a Colorado Springs man received similar praise after he was hospitalized for about two months.

