52-year-old man arrested in Colorado Springs for sexual exploitation of a child

A 52-year-old man is facing charges tied to sex crimes against children.

The Colorado Springs Police Department announced Bryan Dale Williams was arrested on Tuesday on charges of sexual exploitation of a child for possessing and distributing child sex abuse material.

Williams was taken into custody in the 1600 block of W. Boulder Street in the area of Old Colorado City.

According to arrest papers, investigators were able to identify an IP address tied to the residence where Williams lived. Files of child pornography had been downloaded to the suspect's device.

On Sept. 19, 2019 a search warrant was executed at the address. Williams had left the home that day for a business trip to Los Angeles. Multiple electronic devices were seized from the home. Evidence was found on the devices.

Williams reportedly told detectives he didn't know if they would find child porn on his computer. The arrest papers state when asked by a detective if he ever used file-sharing systems to receive child porn, Williams refused to answer.