5 people taken to hospital after car reportedly crashed into light pole in Pueblo

Five people were taken to the hospital after a car reportedly crashed into a light pole on I-25.

The crash happened southbound I-25 near the Abriendo exit, just south of downtown. Pueblo police tell 11 News a car somehow took out a light pole around 3 a.m. Friday morning.

Police say five people were extracted from the car, and taken to the hospital. I-25 at exit 97B shutdown around 4:45 a.m as the traffic unit investigates. Crews will be out for a few hours.

Pueblo police tells 11 News as of 5:54 a.m., one person is in critical condition and 2 people are in serious condition. The other 2 victims have non-life threatening injuries.

