5 arrests in undercover operation by Colorado Springs police in internet luring of a child case

Colorado Springs Police are reporting five arrests tied to an undercover operation.

Police shared photos of the suspects on Friday. The group was arrested for suspicion of internet luring of a child and attempted sex assault on a child.

The individuals arrested include Michael Renfro, Timothy Brace, Gustavo Cota, Brayan Blakely and Robert Elliott.

In December of 2019 the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Internet Crimes against Children Unite conducted the undercover operation. They were focused on people suspected of online luring and exploitation of minors.

Internet luring of a child is a class four felony and attempted sex assault on a child is a class five felony.

