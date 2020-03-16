4th Judicial District offers court guidelines in wake of coronavirus outbreak

The 4th Judicial District has issued some guidelines to the public as they strive to "maintain operations to fullest extent possible" during the current coronavirus outbreak.

Chief among them are recommendations for anyone showing signs of illness.

Below is the full statement by the 4th Judicial district:

"The 4th Judicial District is requesting that you DO NOT COME TO THE COURTHOUSE, OR PROBATION if:

- You have been diagnosed with COVID-19 (“Novel Coronavirus”), and you have not received a subsequent test confirming that you are currently virus-free;

- You have been in direct contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the past fourteen days;

- You are experiencing a fever, cough, shortness of breath, or any other respiratory illness symptoms;

- You are not a party to an active case, a subpoenaed witness, an alleged victim in any case, or an attorney, do not come into the courthouse;

a. Exception if you are filing for a restraining order.

The 4th Judicial District says to do the following if any of the above apply to you:

"Parties to a case represented by an attorney should contact their attorney immediately to request a continuance or to appear by phone.

Parties not represented by an attorney should follow the instructions below to request a continuance or request to appear by phone.

- El Paso County: Call 719-452-5000 or email 4thClerkofCourt@judicial.state.co.us. You can also contact your division directly; division phone numbers can be found here.

- Teller County: Email sheila.griffin@judicial.state.co.us or call 719-689-7360

- If you are on bond, you will need to obtain consent to remain on bond from your bondsman and have it filed with the court within 24 business hours of your court date. Consents may be emailed to 4thClerkofCourt@judicial.state.co.us.

- For Probationers: Call your Probation Officer directly, email your Probation Officer at firstname.lastname@judicial.state.co.us or call or email the Probation Department at 719-452-5900 or 04probation@judicial.state.co.us. When leaving a message, please indicate the level of urgency of your situation. Due to a high volume of calls and emails, please allow 24 hours for a response before contacting us again.

- Witnesses subpoenaed in a case, please contact the attorney or party issuing the subpoena to explain the circumstances and discuss the options available.

- Jurors summoned to report for jury duty, please submit a postponement request as soon as possible and we will reschedule your jury service.

- Those with a collection or payment matter can call 719-452-5303 and leave a message, and someone will call you back.

- Updates on 4th Judicial District court operations will be posted at courts.state.co.us.

Until further notice, the court will permit persons to wear surgical masks and gloves in court and probation buildings if they so desire. Persons may also bring small plastic containers of hand sanitizer into court and probation buildings."

