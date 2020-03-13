4-year-old reportedly left alone at Colorado Springs home shot, graze wound to the head

An unsettling case is under investigation in Colorado Springs after a 4-year-old was nearly shot in the head.

The incident happened on Thursday at about 10 in the morning. A 3-year-old and 4-year-old were reportedly left home alone at an apartment complex in the 3900 block of Harmony Drive. The apartment complex is near Austin Bluffs Parkway and N. Academy Parkway.

The children found an unsecured weapon, according to police, and at least one shot was fired. The 4-year-old had a graze wound to the head and is expected to survive.

It isn't clear which child fired the gun.

At least one person was arrested. As of Friday evening, police weren't able to share details on the name of the person or what charges they would be facing.

More information is expected to be released to the public on Monday.