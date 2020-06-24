4-vehicle crash under investigation in southeast Colorado Springs

Part of a Colorado Springs intersection was blocked Wednesday night following a four-vehicle crash.

The crash was reported at about 6:45 p.m. at S. Murray Boulevard and E. Fountain Boulevard. The purpose of this article is to inform people the crash was still blocking traffic as of 8:45 p.m. At that time, police did not have any information on how serious the injuries were.

Click here for a live traffic map.

As police are able to share additional details this article will be updated. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.