4 hospitalized including 2 with life-threatening injuries following crash in Fountain

Four people were taken to the hospital following a collision at a Fountain intersection Friday night.

Two of the four suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Mesa Ridge Parkway and Sneffels Street on the north end of Fountain.

"It appears we had one vehicle traveling westbound on Sneffels trying to cross the intersection at Mesa Ridge, and the other driver going eastbound on Mesa Ridge collided with that vehicle," said Lt. Mark Cristiani with the Fountain Police Department.

Officers are still working out how fast the drivers were going and whether any drugs or alcohol were involved.

The two patients with life-threatening injuries were from the same vehicle, Cristiani told 11 News. There has been no update on their condition as of Saturday morning.

This article will be updated if new information is released.