4 convenience stores robbed in 40 minutes

A pair of armed robbers managed to hit four convenience stores in under an hour early Sunday morning.

Police confirm one suspect is in custody.

The spree started around 4:15 a.m. at a store in the 1700 block of Jet Wing Drive and continued at three other businesses before 5 a.m. Police have not released the names of any of the businesses and did not provide street blocks for the latter three locations.

At the time of this writing, no other information has been released. 11 News is making calls to police and will update this article as we learn more.