Police: 3rd homicide in 5 days in Pueblo, domestic abuse suspect arrested

A domestic abuse suspect is now facing murder charges, making it the third homicide investigation in the city in five days.

On January 27, officers responded to a local hospital about a 33-year-old female victim who reportedly sustained physical injuries from an assault. She was later transferred to a Denver hospital for treatment.

Police say her boyfriend, 36-year-old Nathan Turner, was arrested on charges of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and 1st Degree Assault.

On February 19, the victim, Nicole Stephenson, reportedly died from her injuries. Police say Turner is now facing charges of 2nd Degree Murder and is currently incarcerated in the Pueblo County Detention Center.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed this was a domestic violence related homicide. This is the 4th homicide in the city in 2020.

If you or anyone you know is in an abusive relationship, you're not alone. Call local law enforcement or one of the following resources:

- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233

- Violence-Free Colorado: 303-831-9632/888-778-7091

- YWCA of Pueblo Domestic Violence Services in Pueblo hotline: 719-545-8195 (available 24/7)

Or visit:

- thehotline.org

- violencefreecolorado.org

- domesticshelters.org/help/co/pueblo (If outside of Pueblo, click this link and select "Colorado" to look for your local shelter information)