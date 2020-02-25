3rd Village Inn in Springs area closes

A third Village Inn in four months has closed its doors in the Pikes Peak region.

Effective Tuesday, the location at Academy and Austin Bluffs is no longer operating, according to a sign on its door.

The company released a statement to 11 News Tuesday morning:

"After very careful consideration, we have made the tough but necessary decision to discontinue operations at this location. This is never an easy decision to make and one driven by many business factors. It is important to note that all employees who desire to stay with the company will be relocated to another location in the market or will be provided a severance package. Village Inn thanks our loyal guests for their friendship and patronage over the years, and we invite them to join at one of our many orher area locations where they will enjoy the same friendly service and great-tasting food."

The closure comes exactly one month after the Village Inn in Monument ceased operations. The location on Powers and Carefree had previously closed late last year.

According to the restaurant's website, four locations remain open in Colorado Springs: Duryea Drive, Garden of the Gods, Palmer Park and South Circle.

Two restaurants also remain open in Pueblo, as well as one in Canon City.