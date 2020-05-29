3rd COVID-19 outbreak reported in Pueblo County at a long-term care facility

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment reported the county's third COVID-19 outbreak on Friday.

To date, the latest outbreak consists of two residents and one staff member at the University Park Care Center on the northeast side of the city.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, an outbreak in a healthcare facility is defined as two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a facility or non-household group with onset in a 14-day period. An outbreak in a healthcare facility is defined as two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases in residents with onset in a 14-day period.

“Preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Pueblo and protecting the health of the residents and staff of Pueblo's long-term care facilities is a top priority,” said Randy Evetts, public health director for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. “We wish for a full and quick recovery while [we] continue to work with University Park Care Center to help minimize the spread of the virus.”

Visiting restrictions at University Park Care Center were started in mid-March. Public health is working with the University Park Care Center to ensure guidance is being followed to protect the residents and the staff.

There have also been reported outbreaks at Brookdale El Camino and Columbine Chateau.

