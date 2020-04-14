370+ COVID-19 patients released from UCHealth hospitals statewide

More than 370 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from UCHealth hospitals statewide.

The majority of these recovered patients were discharged from hospitals in the Denver metro and northern Colorado, but the health system says more than 50 were in southern Colorado.

“We celebrate each and every time one of our patients recovers,” said Jessica Yoo, a nurse and house supervisor at Memorial Hospital, in a statement to media Tuesday. “Seeing patients go home and be reunited with their loved ones gives us renewed energy and optimism.”

One patient singled out as a recovery story was Hakan Karan of Colorado Springs, discharged this past Friday after more than two weeks in the hospital.

"A great example of the ... recovered patients is Hakan Karan, a husband and father from Colorado Springs who was admitted March 25 to Memorial Hospital North with COVID-19. He spent a week on a ventilator before being extubated and was released to go home the afternoon of April 10," UCHealth said.

UCHealth says about 250 patients are still in the hospitals receiving care.

"Our numbers of hospitalized patients remain near record highs, however, we’re beginning to see some positive trends. The rate of increase of new cases has slowed, and our number of hospitalized patients is growing more slowly, but it is essential that Coloradans continue to practice social distancing. The minute we let up, we will likely see cases spike again,” said Dr. Richard Zane, UCHealth chief innovation officer and emergency services executive director.