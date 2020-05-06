37-year-old man suspected of stabbing 73-year-old man in the neck southeast of Pueblo

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office was called to a reported stabbing on Wednesday where they found a 73-year-old man bleeding from the neck.

The alleged attack happened in the 2000 block of South road just southeast of Pueblo at about 1:45 p.m. The victim is expected to survive.

Deputies were able to track down the suspect based on the victim's description. A deputy noticed a man matching the suspect description walk into a shed in the 1900 block of La Salle Road. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and was identified as 37-year-old John J. Ortega Jr.

Ortega Jr. was arrested for attempt to commit second-degree murder, first-degree assault, felony menacing and crimes against an at-risk adult.