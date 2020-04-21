34 Colorado nurses deploying to New Jersey for battle against COVID-19

Nearly three dozen Colorado nurses are on their way to one of the country's hardest-hit regions as the fight continues against the COVID-19 virus.

These nurses, who have already spent weeks on the front line at Centura hospitals in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Frisco, are flying to the East Coast Tuesday, where they will assist at hospitals in New Jersey.

To date, the state of Colorado has seen 10,106 confirmed coronavirus cases. New Jersey has seen nearly 90,000.

"They reached out early last week and said, 'You know, our staff have been working seven days a week in tough conditions and they could use some relief,'" said Centura Health CEO Peter Banko.

He said it was a testament to the strength and character of these Colorado nurses that they were willing to step in, despite weeks of long work days here in Colorado.

"We're managing here but we're willing to help out others."

The mission is particularly close to Banko's heart, having hailed from New Jersey himself.

"I grew up in New Jersey, and one of the hospitals we're sending to is where I went to and where my wife worked at, so it's a chance for me to pay some people back. ... I'm just so grateful to our caregivers here to be able to do this."

Thirty-four nurses from Penrose-St. Francis in Colorado Springs, St. Mary-Corwin in Pueblo and St. Anthony's Summit in Frisco are making the trip.

"I feel like it's something I always wanted to do as a nurse. You know, specifically during the most vulnerable times," said ER nurse Mara Doyle, who works at St. Mary-Corwin.

"There's only so much a nurse can do, but I feel like for the few that we're going to help, it will make a load of difference, and I know those nurses will be really relieved to have a couple people come to their side and hopefully give them a little bit of a break."

Banko told 11 News the nurses will be deployed to New Jersey for three weeks, but that time could be extended depending on need.

His message to the nurses on the mission:

"You're fulfilling our history and destiny. Since 1882 we've always gone to where the need was most acute and built a home there, and you're going to do that. Stay safe and take care of yourselves."

Doyle also had a message for the embattled nurses of New Jersey.

"Hang on a little longer. We're on our way. We're all in this together and it's going to be okay."