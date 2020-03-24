300 medical personnel from Fort Carson to deploy to Washington State for COVID-19 response

The following release was sent out by Fort Carson on March 24 tied to the coronavirus outbreak:

More than 300 medical personnel from the 627th Hospital Center at Fort Carson will deploy to Washington State to provide supplemental routine and emergency medical support to community medical staff, allowing them to focus their resources and efforts on detecting and treating patients believed to have been exposed to COVID-19. Fort Carson made the announcement on Tuesday.

Evans Army Community Hospital is working to minimize the impact Fort Carson Soldiers, Family members and Retirees.

This response is part of the whole-of-nation approach to fighting COVID-19. The Army is working with interagency partners - including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Defense Military Health System and others - to support and protect our military force and the American people.

Army Medicine is in full support of the Army's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and are synchronizing all medical resources to ensure our Soldiers and the American people are safe.

The deployment of medical personnel potentially may affect upcoming scheduled medical appointments and the number of patients who may be seen by their primary care providers. Fort Carson medical personnel will work closely with supporting medical network partners to ensure patients receive safe and timely care, and reschedule appointments, as needed. Persons who have an upcoming medical appointment should call their Primary Care Manager to confirm the appointment date and time.

The health, safety and security of our workforce and families is our top priority. It is critical that each member of this community strictly adheres to practices established by the US Center for Disease Control that have proven effective at containing the spread of COVID-19. This includes simple practices such as maintaining social distancing, washing your hands frequently, and staying home if you feel ill.

For some employees, social distancing is more challenging but measures have been implemented, including staggering shifts, staggering break times, limiting the number/frequency of persons in small/confined spaces, enhanced hygiene/cleaning requirements in work areas and reducing ride-share/vanpool requirements. Additional cleaning measures are also being implemented in common areas and measures are being taken at all gates and truck inspections to limit social contact while maintaining adequate force protection.

Beneficiaries assigned to 627th Hospital Center and Evans Army Community Hospital may continue to call the hospital's primary care appointment line at (719) 526-7000 or (719)-526-CARE (719-526-2273) to schedule or cancel medical appointments. Appointments also may be scheduled or cancelled using TRICARE online at www.tricareonline.com.