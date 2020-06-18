3 teens suspected of a major crime spree in Colorado Springs, 1 suspect still on the run

From June 10 to June 14, 2020, a series of armed robberies and attempted car-jackings occurred at various locations within the City of Colorado Springs. As a result, officers began proactive patrols at convenience stores throughout town.

On the night of Sunday, June 14, during one of the proactive patrols, officers learned that the Kum & Go on Austin Bluffs had just been robbed. While officers were canvassing the area, the suspects were located. The suspects then fled on foot. With the assistance of K9 officers, patrol officers were able to take three suspects into custody following a brief pursuit. The fourth suspect fled the area while officers were initially arriving on scene.

The investigation revealed that the suspects were responsible for a series of armed robberies and attempted car-jackings. During the two separate attempted car-jackings, the suspects fired a handgun at the victims. The victims were uninjured but their vehicles sustained damage from the gunfire.

Day, date, and location of robberies are as follows:

·Wednesday, 6/10/2020 – Kum & Go, 2190 Vickers Drive

·Friday, 6/12/2020 – Diamond Shamrock, 3290 Austin Bluffs Pkwy.

·Friday, 6/12/2020 – 7 Eleven, 4325 South Carefree Circle

·Saturday, 6/13/2020 – Pine Bluffs Apartments, 6470 Timber Bluff Point (Att. Car-jacking)

·Saturday, 6/13/2020 – Cottonwood Creek Park, 7040 Rangewood Drive (Att. Car-jacking)

·Sunday, 6/14/2020 – Kum & Go, 7375 Duryea Drive

·Sunday, 6/14/2020 – 7 Eleven, 2825 Briargate Blvd.

·Sunday, 6/14/2020 – Kum & Go, 4512 Austin Bluffs Pkwy.

A 16-year-old male was arrested for six counts of Aggravated Robbery, two counts of Attempted Aggravated Robbery, two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, and one count of First Degree Kidnapping.

Another 16-year-old male was arrested for five counts of Aggravated Robbery and one count of First Degree Kidnapping.

A 13-year-old female was arrested for three counts of Aggravated Robbery, two counts of Attempted Aggravated Robbery, two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, and one count of First Degree Kidnapping.

An unidentified fourth suspect fled the scene of the last robbery in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.