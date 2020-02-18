3 students hurt in school bus rollover crash outside small Colorado town

Three students were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following a rollover crash involving a school bus.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after 7 a.m. outside the town of Gardner along Highway 69. The town is about 60 miles southwest of Pueblo.

One of the students had serious injuries and two others had moderate injuries. The driver had minor injuries.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, but slick road conditions may have been a factor.

The bus driver did receive a summons, but Colorado State Patrol was not able to elaborate on what the summons was for last time this article was updated. It isn't clear if the driver could face additional charges in the crash.

The students have not been publicly identified. 11 News has a request into the school district for more information.