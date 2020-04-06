3 new Colorado MVExpress kiosks in El Paso County for vehicle registration

Residents in El Paso County are now able to renew their license plates at a self-service kiosk inside five King Soopers stores. Three recently added Colorado MVExpress kiosks are now available at (1) 1070 W. Baptist Road* (2) 7915 Constitution Avenue* and (3) 3620 Austin Bluffs Parkway* King Soopers locations.

[You can view the full list of locations at the bottom of this article]

The Clerk and Recorder’s Office is pleased to expand the kiosk service for vehicle registration renewals to a total of nine locations. That includes four Clerk’s Motor Vehicle offices and the five King Soopers locations. Colorado MVExpress kiosks are available at the King Soopers stores through the continued partnership between parent company Kroger and kiosk vendor Intellectual Technology, Inc.

“Additional vehicle registration renewal kiosks are a major step forward in providing accessible, customer-centric motor vehicle services for our residents, especially during this difficult time with the COVID-19 pandemic. We are thrilled to bring these services to you to create more of a virtual government,” said El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman. “Now you can renew your license plates any day of the week where you buy groceries, including on nights and weekends, providing convenience for residents.”

The kiosk program is very successful in El Paso County, which leads the state in the number of renewals at the kiosks. We are the only county that offers a 24/7 secure kiosk at the North Motor Vehicle office.

To use a kiosk, simply type your license plate number on the touchscreen or scan your renewal postcard. Pay taxes and fees by check, credit or debit card. (Cash is not accepted at kiosks in King Soopers stores but is accepted at the Clerk’s four motor vehicle branches.) You’ll receive your year tab and registration on the spot. The transaction is fast and easy. Instructions and voice prompts are available in Spanish and English. The kiosks in King Soopers stores will be available daily during store hours.

Thanks to a recent upgrade, you can now renew at a kiosk even after your registration and grace period has expired, which will help to dramatically reduce lines at county DMVs at the end of each month. Keep in mind after the grace period there is a $25 per month late fee up to $100.

Customers will pay a $3.95 service fee per vehicle renewed at a kiosk inside King Soopers. In addition, customers will pay 50 cents if they pay by personal check, or a 2.4 percent convenience fee if they pay by debit or credit card. These fees are not retained by the county.

Colorado MVExpress kiosks are large blue and yellow machines that look similar to an ATM. You can renew at a kiosk if you live in any one of 26 participating counties. Find your nearest kiosk at www.comvexpress.com.

El Paso County Kiosk Locations

* King Soopers, 3620 Austin Bluffs Pkwy.

* King Soopers, 7915 Constitution Ave.

*King Soopers, 1070 W. Baptist Rd.

King Soopers, 6030 Stetson Hills Blvd.

King Soopers, 2910 S. Academy

Union Town Center Office, 8830 N. Union Blvd. – 24/7 kiosk

Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave. Temporarily Closed

Citizens Service Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Rd.

Powers Office, 5650 Industrial Pl.