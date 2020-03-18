Sanders’ campaign says he’s reassessing, not dropping out

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders says he’s reassessing his campaign, and that’s raising questions about whether he’ll drop out.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., works the crowd after speaking at a campaign rally in Chicago's Grant Park Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

On Wednesday, Sanders’ campaign manager issued a statement saying Sanders “is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign.”

But a campaign spokesman later denied reports that Sanders was dropping out of the race immediately.

Biden just won in Florida, Illinois and Arizona, and he’s built a delegate lead likely too large for Sanders to erase.

That’s increasing the pressure on Sanders to admit defeat and leave the race.

Sanders lost all three states holding primaries on Tuesday and hasn’t won any contests since “Super Tuesday” in early March with the exception of North Dakota and the Northern Mariana Islands.

