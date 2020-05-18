3 employees at Springs Walmart test positive for COVID-19

Three employees at a Colorado Springs Walmart tested positive for COVID-19.

El Paso County Public Health confirmed with 11 News Monday that the employees all work at the location on 1575 Space Center Drive.

At the time of this writing, the health department has not released any additional information, including when the cases were confirmed. A spokesperson for El Paso County Public Health says she expects more information will be released later Monday.

