3 detained after police pursuit; could be connected to robbery spree

Police have detained three people who fled from officers Wednesday morning.

Detectives had spotted the group driving around Murray in a red car linked to a recent string of robberies. As the vehicle turned onto Chapman, an officer slammed his own car into it to disable. All four occupants scattered but police were able to catch three. A heavyset Hispanic male has been identified as the sole person still at large.

Police tell 11 News they are still working to confirm if the three detained are connected to any of the robberies. The vehicle the group was driving in was reported stolen.

11 News is still trying to get information on the locations involved in the robbery string. This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.