3 Gold's Gyms in Colorado Springs closing down permanently due to COVID-19 outbreak

The COVID-19 outbreak continues to take a toll on businesses across the country and around the world.

On Wednesday, 11 News learned three Gold's Gyms in Colorado Springs would be closing down permanently. All three are company-owned locations. Multiple employees and gym members reached out to 11 News starting Tuesday afternoon concerning the closures. Trucks were seen pulling up to the gyms to pack up equipment Wednesday morning.

Members can click here for updates from the gym's corporate website.

The company did not specify the locations closing, but 11 News was at the Briargate Boulevard and N. Union Boulevard location as the equipment was packed into a truck.

The following statement was sent to 11 News Wednesday afternoon:

“Gold’s Gym has been the world’s trusted fitness authority for more than 50 years and we remain strong as a brand with nearly 700 gyms in 29 countries around the world. The unprecedented COVID-19-related closures have caused us to reassess the viability of some company-owned locations and make the difficult decision to close about 30 of them, including all 3 gyms in Colorado Springs. Our focus is and always will be on our members, and we are working to find ways to help them continue their fitness journeys in Colorado Springs and will have further updates on this soon.” –Adam Zeitsiff, Gold’s Gym President & CEO