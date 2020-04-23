3 COVID-19 deaths connected to a Colorado Walmart, store closed Thursday in Aurora

An outbreak of COVID-19 cases tied to a Colorado Walmart claimed the lives of an employee, her husband and a security guard.

Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) closed the Walmart Supercenter at 14000 East Exposition in Aurora on Thursday. The department announced the deaths include a 72-year-old female employee; her 63-year-old husband, who did not work at the store; and a 69-year-old male who worked for an independent security company.

“We are extremely saddened by this news and offer our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the three people we lost,” said John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, Executive Director of Tri-County Health Department. “These deaths underscore the severity of the highly-contagious coronavirus, and the need for diligent safety precautions to prevent any further spread, including the wearing of masks.

TCHD issued an “Order to Close” Thursday afternoon following a series of complaints received from employees and shoppers regarding the lack of social distancing, too many people in the store at one time, and employees not wearing masks or face coverings.

There are six additional confirmed cases among employees, plus an additional three living suspect cases awaiting lab confirmation.

The department says Walmart is cooperating fully with the closure and investigation.

