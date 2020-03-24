2nd El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputy tests positive for COVID-19

A second deputy tested positive for COVID-19 in El Paso County.

The sheriff's office announced Tuesday night the deputy has been isolated since symptoms started appearing.

"All employees and inmates who have had direct or indirect contact, or other work-related contact with this employee have been personally contacted and notified," the sheriff's office wrote in a release.

The sheriff's office is reporting they have been taking precautions to stop the spread of coronavirus among employees and inmates.

"We want to community to know our goal and mission during this crisis is to continue to provide our community with the best, safest possible service," the sheriff's office added in a release.

As of Tuesday, there were more than 100 confirmed cases in El Paso County and more than 900 in the state of Colorado.