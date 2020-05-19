2nd COVID-19 outbreak reported in Pueblo County

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment reported a second outbreak of COVID-19 in their area on Tuesday.

The latest outbreak is at an assisted living facility in Pueblo West at the Columbine Chateau. At the time of this writing Tuesday afternoon, three residents and one staff member had tested positive for COVID-19

An outbreak in a healthcare facility is defined as two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a facility or non-household group with onset in a 14-day period.

“Protecting the health of the residents and staff of our assisted living facilities is a top priority,” said Randy Evetts, public health director for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. “We will continue to work with Columbine Chateau to help minimize the spread of the virus.”

The facility is working with the county health department to do additional testing and reduce the spread of the virus. Visiting restrictions at Columbine Chateau were started in mid-March. Public health is working with Columbine Chateau to ensure guidance is being followed to protect the residents and the staff.

The first outbreak in Pueblo County was at a Pueblo long-term care facility, the Brookdale El Camino. That outbreak as reported on April 13.

Click here for more information on outbreaks across the state.