Twenty-six bullets were sprayed outside a home on Pueblo's south side late Saturday night.

No one was injured, but police say the house and an SUV were hit. Photos from police show multiple windows shattered on the vehicle.

The shooting was a drive-by, and there is currently no suspect information. The shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. on Ridgewood Lane.

Anyone with information should call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502.