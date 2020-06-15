24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy, closing North Academy location

24 Hour Fitness is shutting down its north Colorado Springs location as it restructures amid financial woes tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has filed for bankruptcy, which it blamed on the forced months-long closure due to the coronavirus.

"If it were not for COVID-19 and its devastating effects, we would not be filing for Chapter 11," CEO Tony Ueber said in a statement obtained by CNN. "We expect to have substantial financing with a path to restructuring our balance sheet and operations to ensure a resilient future."

As part of the restructuring, the company is permanently closing 134 clubs nationwide, including 13 in Colorado. The North Academy 24 Hour Fitness is the only Colorado Springs location that will be closing; the others are all in the Denver metro.

The move will leave 24 Hour Fitness with 300 remaining clubs. Eighteen of those are in Colorado.

The Austin Bluffs and Southgate locations in Colorado Springs will reopen for business on July 7.