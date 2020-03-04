Authorities in Colorado continue to ask for the public's help in the murder of Tim Watkins

More than two years after Tim Watkins went out for a mountain bike ride and never returned home, his killer or killers remain at large.

On Wednesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office put out another public call for help in the case.

"We are asking the community for assistance with any possible information concerning the death of Mr. Timothy Watkins," El Paso County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Jacqueline Kirby wrote in a release. "This case remains an active and open investigation, and all leads will be vetted."

Watkins, 61, was a popular figure in the Pikes Peak region mountain biking community, a "legend" as one friend put it. He was shot to death while riding Mount Herman Road in September of 2017. He was reported missing on Sept. 16 that year and found dead the next day.

"It really was an honor for me to build a bike for Tim Watkins, knowing that he would ride it," friend Jeff Tessier told 11 News reporter Robbie Reynold in a past interview.

That was the bike Watkins was riding when he died.

Tessier said two years on, he was frustrated that the family still did not have closure.

"Every day I wait and hopefully hear something like a break in the case -- 'somebody said something, somebody heard something' -- and we have a new lead going in a new direction. ... I'm thinking more of the family and closure for that family and what they must be going through not knowing what happened."

To date, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office has not named any suspects publicly. Our news partners at The Gazette reported previously that a prosecutor and EPSO investigators vetted multiple persons of interest, but none ever rose to the level of a suspect, including Daniel Nations, who was arrested shortly after Watkins' murder for allegedly threatening hikers and bikers with a hatchet near Mount Herman Road.

Tessier holds out hope that someday the case will be solved.

"To finally know exactly what happened. What went on out there on the mountain. Was this somebody he was trying to help, and then they turned on him? Was it an accident, that he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time? What exactly happened."

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 719-520-6666 or contact Detective Nick Brklich at 719-520-7229.

