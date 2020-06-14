2 victims shot at during carjackings near Cottonwood Creek Park

Suspects remain on the run following a pair of armed carjackings Saturday night.

The first crime happened sometime before 9:30 p.m. at Cottonwood Creek Park in the city's northeast side. Police say the suspects were unable to take the car.

A short time later, a second carjacking was reported just a few blocks away at Rocky Bluff Point and Timber Bluff Point. This time, the suspects were able to get away with the vehicle.

Police have not said if the crimes were connected, but in both cases, the suspects were carrying guns and fired at least one shot at the victim.

At the time of this writing, no suspect descriptions have been provided. At least two suspects were reported in the second carjacking; no information on the number of suspects has been given in the first.

We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.