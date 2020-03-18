2 victims in stabbing and shooting in northwest Springs

CSPD's Major Crimes detectives are investigating a stabbing and a shooting at a home in the Rockrimmon area early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a home on Winter Hawk Circle around 6 a.m., where they found one person stabbed and one person shot. A police lieutenant 11 News spoke with would not confirm the status of the victims.

Police say they have everyone accounted for and are not looking for suspects.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.