14-year-old boy among 2 shooting victims at a Fountain gas station in broad daylight

Two teens were shot in broad daylight on Tuesday in a Fountain gas station parking lot.

The call came in at about 12:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven along Mesa Ridge Parkway and Fountain Mesa Road on the north side of the city. A 19-year-old victim had serious injuries and a 14-year-old has "minor" injuries. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

As of 2 p.m. authorities were not searching for anyone and no arrests had been made. It is believed police are in contact with everyone who was involved. The relationship between the shooter and the victims is unknown. Early into the investigation authorities don't believe this was a road rage incident.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.