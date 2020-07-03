2 shooting suspects wanted by Colorado Springs Police

Police are reporting they have exhausted all leads in a shooting and now need help from the public in identifying two suspects.

The shooting happened on May 8 at the Mountain Ridge Apartments along Verde Drive. The Apartment complex is off Highway 24 just to the west of S. Circle Drive. Police say the suspects fired about 15 shots into an occupied apartment. Thankfully, no one was hit.

Pictures of the suspects are at the top of this article. More details are in a social media post by police at the bottom of the article. If you have any information on this crime, you're asked to call 719-444-7000.