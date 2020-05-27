2 sexually violent predators living at address near Springs' Palmer Park

Two sexually violent predators are now living together at an address just south of Palmer Park, police announced Wednesday.

Shane Poteet, 30, and Roberto Vargas-Delao, 29, recently moved to a home in the 2600 block of Summit Drive, near Circle Drive and Maizeland Road. State law requires law enforcement agencies to alert the public when sexually violent predators change addresses.

Poteet was convicted in 2010 and again in 2016 for attempted child sex crimes, the first being attempted internet sexual exploitation of a child and the second being attempted sexual assault on a child. Both crimes happened in Prowers County.

Vargas-Delao was convicted of sexually assaulting a child in 2014.

Poteet is described as a 6-foot-tall, 185-pound white male with blue eyes and red hair if not shaven off. He has numerous tattoos on his arms and legs.

Vargas-Delao is described as a 5-foot-9 Hispanic man weighing about 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

For more information on Poteet, Vargas-Delao, and other SVPs living in Colorado Springs, click here. There are currently 13 sexually violent predators registered with the Colorado Springs Police Department.