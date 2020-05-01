2 people found dead in Teller County

Teller County Sheriff's Department is investigating two people that were found dead late Thursday night.

Deputies responded to a call reporting shots fired around 10:30 p.m. on Forest Service Road 357.

A dead female was located first. A few minutes later, deputies say a dead male was found nearby. Deputies say it appears the male died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

TCSO Detectives and agents from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are investigating.

They do not believe there is any danger to the public.