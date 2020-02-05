2 pediatric deaths in Colorado this flu season

A second child succumbed to influenza in Colorado this flu season.

11 News confirmed the tragic news with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) on Wednesday. Few details on the most recent death were shared.

"The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment can confirm that a preschool-aged child in southern Colorado has died of flu," CDPHE wrote in a statement to 11 News. "The death is the second pediatric flu death in Colorado this season. The department does not have any records that show whether the child was vaccinated against influenza. To protect the family’s privacy, we cannot share any other details about the death."

The second child to die was from southern Colorado. Details on a specific county were not provided.

Click here for the influenza report from the state. The report is updated each Tuesday and has yet to be updated since the second death.

"While flu is circulating, it is not too late to get a flu shot, and we recommend everyone ages six months and older who has not had the yearly vaccine, get it," CDPHE added. "Children who are younger than 9 years who are getting the flu vaccine for the first time, and those under 9 who have only previously gotten one dose of the vaccine, should get two doses of the vaccine. The first dose should be given as soon as the vaccine becomes available. The second dose should be given at least 28 days after the first dose."

CDPHE does not report adult deaths tied to the flu. Details on the first pediatric flu death this season were not provided.