2 motorcycle riders hurt in downtown Springs crash

Two motorcycle riders were seriously hurt in a crash in downtown Colorado Springs late Sunday night.

Police say the riders were on the same motorcycle and heading southbound on Nevada Avenue at the same time a Toyota sedan was driving eastbound on Platte. The vehicles collided at the intersection. The riders were wearing helmets but still suffered severe injuries and were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released as of Monday morning.

The driver of the Toyota was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation, but drugs and alcohol are currently not suspected.