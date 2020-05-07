2 killed after crashing stolen car into fire station

Two people inside a stolen car were killed when they crashed into a suburban Denver fire station while trying to flee police.

A Westminster police officer found himself behind the stolen vehicle just after 2 Thursday morning and tried to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop.

The officer radioed in for help and a chase started on Federal Boulevard. The pursuit wound through a neighborhood near 99th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard before the car crashed into Westminster Fire Station #2.

No firefighters were hurt, but the man and woman in the car were killed.

The crash and the stolen vehicle remain under investigation.