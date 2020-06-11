2 including child killed in house fire outside Buena Vista

A woman and child were killed after a fire swept through a home just outside Buena Vista overnight.

Another child and a man in the home were able to escape, though the man suffered serious burn injuries.

The house was engulfed in flames when firefighters reached the scene at 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The man and a girl had gotten out but told crews the woman and boy were trapped inside.

Firefighters went into the burning building and pulled the woman and child out of the house, but neither survived.

The man and girl were transported to a nearby hospital. The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office says the surviving child didn't suffer serious injuries and was able to be released to relatives afterward. The man was airlifted to a regional burn center.

At the time of this writing, law enforcement has not confirmed the relationship between the people in the home. None are being identified at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The home is located 1 mile north of Buena Vista just west of Highway 24. The Chaffee County Fire Protection District, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Chaffee County EMS and the Buena Vista Police Department all responded to the scene Thursday morning. The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control is assisting in the investigation.