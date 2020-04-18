2 hurt in Friday night shooting

Two people were hurt in a shooting on North Carefree near North Academy Friday night.

Police tell 11 News when they reached the scene just after 11 p.m., they could find no sign of any victims but plenty of evidence that a shooting occurred.

A little while later, the two victims showed up at Memorial Central. Police have not released their conditions.

At the time of this writing, there is no suspect information and police have not released what may have led up to the shooting. We will update this article if more information is released.