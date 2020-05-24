2 grass fires burning in Las Animas County

Two fires continue to burn in Las Animas County, with windy conditions and warm temperatures continuing concerns for firefighters.

The larger of the two fires, the Cherry Canyon Fire, ignited Wednesday 10 miles northwest of the town of Kim and to date has burned more than 11,000 acres. The fire is burning in a remote, rugged area, but nearly crossed County Road 195.8 late Saturday afternoon when a wind gust blew the fire towards the road. Three air tankers were brought in to contain the spot, and as of Sunday morning were successful in keeping the fire from crossing the roadway.

Officials said moving forward, the goal was to keep the fire north of Highway 160, east of County Road 179 and west of Highway 109. The southern portion of the fire has not advanced since Wednesday.

"Winds, high temperature and relative humidity remain a concern, with weather predictions looking at moderate, possibly variable weather and fire behavior for the next 36 hours into Monday," officials said in a news release Sunday morning.

The second fire, called the 466 Fire, sparked Saturday 15 miles northeast of the Cherry Canyon Fire and had burned 120 acres as of Sunday morning. There is no containment, but firefighters are reportedly optimistic that the fire will not grow any further.

The Cherry Canyon Fire was started by lightning; the cause of the 466 Fire is unknown.

The following have been assisting on one or both fires: Kim Volunteer Fire Department, Las Animas County Sheriff's Office, Las Animas County Road and Bridge Department, Las Animas County Emergency Management, and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

