Colorado Springs mom and 17-month-old son found dead in apparent murder-suicide case

Two people were found dead inside Rocky Mountain National Park. The Larimer County Coroner identified the two on Monday as 24-year-old Tristen Watson of Colorado Springs and her 17-month-old son.

The bodies were discovered by park rangers on Friday, who had been alerted that a suicidal person could be in the park. Rangers found the person's vehicle near Upper Beaver Meadows Road.

The Larimer County Coroner confirmed with 11 News on Monday this is likely a murder-suicide case.

Sister station KCNC reports the Beaver Meadows and Fall River entrances were closed for an hour Friday afternoon while rangers looked for the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing by the National Park Service.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255. 11 News is choosing not to release the cause of death for the mother or the son.