Two bodies were found inside a Pueblo home during a welfare check Sunday night.

Police were called out to a home in the 1400 block of East 18th Street around 9:50 p.m. to check on the occupants. Both were dead and appeared to have been for a while, a police department spokesperson told 11 News.

The scene did not look like a murder-suicide, the spokesperson said. Both are believed to be homicide victims.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.