2 dogs rescued following motel fire in Colorado Springs

Firefighters say all occupants and two dogs are safe following a fire at a motel south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 1 p.m. on South Nevada near Mill Street. Firefighters say one of the dogs had to be resuscitated after rescue but is expected to survive. The other dog was doing well.

No injuries were reported to any occupants other than minor smoke inhalation to one person.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.