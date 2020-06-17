2 dogs found dead and more than 100 seized from a Colorado home

The Costilla County Sheriff's Office is reporting more than 100 dogs were seized during an animal welfare check on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office along with several other agencies executed a warrant at a home west of Mesita. There they found two dead dogs at the property and seized 102 mixed-breed dogs, including newborn puppies.

The homeowner was not publicly identified in a release sent out on Wednesday.

"The case is an active investigation with the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Humane Society, with charges to be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office," The Costilla County Sheriff's Office added in a release.

The animals were taken to animal welfare agencies throughout the state, pending the owner's due-processes and cost of car hearing by the court.