2 arrested for alleged robbery and assault overnight

Two people were arrested overnight after allegedly assaulting and robbing someone on Chestnut Street.

The robbery was reported in the 3200 block at 2 a.m. Wednesday. Details about the incident and the victim's condition were not released.

Police later found the two suspects inside a home in the area and arrested both. A third person at the home was found to have unrelated warrants and was arrested with the pair.

The three were identified as Mikel Rodriguez, Natasha Harlow and Lisa Suazo.