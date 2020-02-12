Pueblo man gets long prison term for crimes in New Mexico

A Colorado man who pleaded guilty to carjacking resulting in death and other offenses stemming from a series of crimes in New Mexico has been sentenced to more than 37 years in prison.

Prosecutors say 36-year-old Daniel Lowell of Pueblo received a 449-month prison term Wednesday. He faced up to life in prison after pleading guilty in the case in July 2019.

Lowell and a co-defendant allegedly fled from a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint west of Las Cruces in a stolen pickup truck in November 2017. The couple allegedly carjacked an SUV from a family at gunpoint and a subsequent collision killed a retired Las Cruces police officer on a motorcycle. They then attempted to carjack two other vehicles before being arrested by New Mexico State Police.

Lowell was also wanted out of Colorado Springs after breaking into cars near Pikes Peak Community College and then ramming a police officer's cruiser in the past.

The retired police officer who was hit and killed was identified as J.R. Stewart of Las Cruces.