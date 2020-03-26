1st COVID-19 death reported in Pueblo County

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment announced the county's first death tied to COVID-19 on Thursday.

The patient who passed was an 81-year-old woman.

“This is a tragic loss of life and we share our heartfelt condolences with the family," said Randy Evetts, public health director at PDPHE . “This unfortunate loss highlights the seriousness of this virus. Now more than ever, we want to remind our residents to protect yourself, your family, and the community.”

No other information on the patient was released. It isn't clear if this was the same woman who may have been exposed to the coronavirus at the Colorado Springs Bridge Center. As of Thursday afternoon, there were five known cases in Pueblo County.

PDPHE is working to identify close contacts of the woman and continue this investigation to protect the Pueblo community and reduce the spread of the virus.