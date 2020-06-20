17-year-old killed at Aurora Juneteenth celebration

A teenager was shot and killed during a Juneteenth celebration at an Aurora park Friday night.

The Aurora Police Department says the 17-year-old victim was among a throng of people at Rocky Ridge Park when the shooting happened just before 8:40 p.m. He survived only long enough to be transported to an area hospital, where he then died.

“This tragedy cuts to the core of all our hearts. Praying for his family and friends. I ask the community to pray for peace for our city," Aurora Interim Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said in a statement on social media Saturday.

Police have not released any details on what may have led up to the shooting but said they believed it was an isolated incident between suspect and victim. No arrests have been made as of Saturday afternoon.

Sister station KCNC reports more than 1,000 were at the celebration Friday night.